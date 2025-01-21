Mumbai Police Reconstructs Crime Scene At Saif Ali Khan's Residence; Actor Set For Hospital Discharge

Mumbai Police conducted a detailed crime scene reconstruction at actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence on Tuesday, following the January 16 stabbing incident. The investigation team spent approximately one hour examining the 12-storey building, focusing on understanding how the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, executed the attempted robbery that turned violent.

Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had been living in India under the false identity of Vijay Das, was apprehended in Thane on Sunday. The police team, arriving at 5:30 AM, collected crucial forensic evidence including fingerprints from multiple locations: the bathroom window used for entry and exit, the duct shaft, and the access ladder.

The investigation extended beyond the apartment, with police taking the accused to various locations including a garden where he allegedly concealed himself for two hours post-incident, and the Bandra railway station, his escape route to Dadar. Forensic experts participated in the reconstruction, and the accused, currently under five-day police custody, was returned to Bandra police station for further questioning.

The incident occurred when the intruder, initially attempting theft, was discovered in the room of Saif's younger son, Jeh, by household staff. The confrontation led to Saif sustaining multiple stab wounds, including a serious injury near his spine. Emergency surgery was performed at Lilavati Hospital to remove an embedded knife fragment and address spinal fluid leakage. Dr. Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at the hospital, confirmed the actor's planned discharge for Tuesday.

