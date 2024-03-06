Live
- Ashwini Vaishnaw shares Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, says ‘today, India is seen as a bright spot by all world bodies’
- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury approaches Calcutta HC as case filed against him under non-bailable charges
- How Indo-Pacific strategy grew from strength to strength under PM Modi
- Holashtak 2024: Dates, Significance, and Observances
- Raj SI exam paper leak case: DSP's son among 14 trainee SIs sent to six-day SOG remand
- Two killed, six other injured in road accident in Bihar's Bhojpur
- Call for Transparency: Khaled Mahmud urges to release World Cup investigation report
- Another setback to Congress in Gujarat as party MLA quits
- Retired colonel injured, wife murdered in Panchkula
- NDA's seat-sharing formula for Bihar to be finalised soon: Jitan Manjhi
Just In
Murder case of INLD leader Rathi transferred to CBI: Haryana Home Minister
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the murder case of INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathi has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the murder case of INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathi has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Vij told the media that Haryana Police had taken prompt action and arrested two people.
In a joint operation, the state Police and Delhi Police’s Special Cell nabbed two sharpshooters from Goa for killing Rathi.
The duo have been identified as Saurav and Ashish, believed to be associated with Kapil Sangwan a.k.a Nandu gang.
On February 25, INLD state chief and two-time legislator Rathi was shot dead along with a party worker by assailants in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town.
In response to questions about the hospitalisation of five people upon ingesting “mouth freshener” in Gurugram, Vij said relevant officials have been directed to investigate the matter thoroughly to determine what was found, where it was found, and where it was sourced from.