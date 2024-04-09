Muslim League Remark: Congress moves EC against PM

New Delhi: In the first complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign, the Congress on Monday asked the Election Commission to act against the PM for comparing party’s manifesto to the Muslim League’s thoughts before Independence.

The Congress complaint alleged Modi had violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the Indian Penal Code provisions regarding spreading enmity between groups on the basis of religion.

The Congress cited PM’s remarks at a rally in Ajmer on April 6, where he called the Congress’ manifesto a “bundle of lies” and that it had the intent of “imposing thoughts that the Muslim League had before Independence”.