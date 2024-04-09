Live
- NMR spectrometer in SRM-AP enhances research capabilities
- Civil Supplies Dept to procure over 75 lakh MT paddy
- Sridatta Educational Institutions marks 24th anniv
- Maldivian politician ‘disrespects’ Indian flag, apologises
- Vijayawada: Engg students patted for achievement in sports
- SC seeks Centre’s stand on sex change surgeries
- Gold rates in Delhi surges, check the rates on 09 April 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 09 April 2024
- Kanyadaan not essential under Hindu Marriage Act, saptapadi is: HC
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 09 April 2024
Just In
Muslim League Remark: Congress moves EC against PM
Highlights
New Delhi: In the first complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign, the Congress on Monday asked the...
New Delhi: In the first complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign, the Congress on Monday asked the Election Commission to act against the PM for comparing party’s manifesto to the Muslim League’s thoughts before Independence.
The Congress complaint alleged Modi had violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the Indian Penal Code provisions regarding spreading enmity between groups on the basis of religion.
The Congress cited PM’s remarks at a rally in Ajmer on April 6, where he called the Congress’ manifesto a “bundle of lies” and that it had the intent of “imposing thoughts that the Muslim League had before Independence”.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS