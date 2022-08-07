Muslims In J&K Assisted In Transporting More Than 600 Kg Of Idols To Temple

The Muslim residents of the Doda region in the Kursari panchayat of Jammu and Kashmir demonstrated racial peace by working together with the Hindus to raise a huge idol to an old temple perched on a hilltop. Due to the lack of a path for the idol's transportation, the temple committee was forced to wait in between, which was a difficult task.

Hindus and Muslims raised a total of six granite idols, each weighing between 600 and 700 kg. The statues were brought in from Rajasthan to be placed in the recently built Shiv temple close to Kursari Panchayat, which is located on a hilltop three kilometres from the nearest road.

The Sarpanch of Kursari Panchayat, Sajid Mir, allocated a budget of Rs 4.6 lakh for the road building after observing the difficulty in moving the idol and requested assistance from the locals on behalf of the Hindu community.

Ropes and equipment were used by the volunteers from both communities to move the idol to the hilltop temple over the course of four days. During a religious festival on August 9, the idols will be set up. The Sarpanch added that it is encouraging to see the attention we are receiving.

Civil administration, road construction businesses, and the local army unit all offered their full support. The temple committee also acknowledged the contributions of the Muslim neighbours, without whom it would have been difficult to complete the mission.

According to the chairman of the temple committee, Ravinder Pardeep, it is great to see the love and affection of our neighbours who gave us strength. The relocation of the idols was a difficult task that required four days of hard work on our part.