Must watch, says CM Yogi after seeing ‘The Sabarmati Report’; makes it tax-free in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced ‘The Sabarmati Report’ to be tax-free in the state. CM Yogi watched the movie along with his colleagues here on Thursday.

This move aligns with similar decisions in other BJP-ruled states where the film has also been made tax-free.

After viewing the movie, CM Yogi emphasised the importance of more people watching the film to understand its perspective on the truth of the incident.

Praising the film-makers, the UP CM said, “I congratulate the entire team of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ for their efforts in portraying ‘the real truth’ in exposing individuals and narratives which are causing societal divisions for political motives.”

“Everyone is aware of the events involving the Kar Sevaks returning from Ayodhya by the Sabarmati Express near Godhra railway station. Efforts were made to suppress that truth, but it has now come to light. Despite this, many still deny it. There is a pressing need to expose such denial. This film represents a bold step in that direction. Similar efforts should be made to shed light on every incident that harms our nation and society,” Yogi said.

The screening was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP MLAs, and the film's lead actors, Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna. The CM notably chose to sit in the last row of the multiplex during the screening.

The movie has been made tax-free in several other states also including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

In the film, the actor plays a Hindi journalist, who stands up to the system because he wants the truth to be covered in the reportage.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, the film is now in theatres.