Mysuru: Three-day wild elephant census in seven states concludes

Mysuru : The three-day elephant census in seven states concluded on Friday. The details of the number of elephants were recorded during the elephant census in Nagarahole. The 2023 elephant census was held from May 17 to 19 in seven states of South India including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Goa. This elephant census was led by the Karnataka Forest Department and aims at provide information about the number of elephants in the respective states in the coming days.

Nagarhole is the only wild life sanctuary in the state with the largest number of elephants in Karnataka. In this three-day elephant census, more than 400 elephants have been recorded in Nagarahole sanctuary. Of these, Kabini backwaters have seen the highest number of elephants which is more than 150.

During the census, elephants were mostly found near the 135 lakes and dams of this range. In 91 places of 8 ranges of Nagarhole sanctuary, more than 300 forest department personnel participated in the census work. DCF Harsh Kumar Chikka Naragunda told reporters that more than 400 elephants were found during the census and this is the details of the elephants found during the three-day census in the forest areas of Nagarhole.

Abhishek, who was part of the census team, was chased by a wild elephant in the forest of Anechoukur range and was injured. DCF Harsh Kumar Chikka Naragunda informed that the forest guard was given initial treatment at Madikeri Hospital and admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru for further treatment.