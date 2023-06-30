Nadda dubs Baghel corruption 'king', asks voters to oust Congress from power in Assembly polls

Bilaspur: BJP president JP Nadda on Friday dubbed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as the "king" of corruption and sought votes for his party in the year-end Assembly polls to end graft in the Congress-ruled state. Listing achievements of the Narendra Modi government, he said it has empowered the poor, underprivileged sections, youths, Dalit and farmers in its nine years of rule.

Addressing a public rally in Bilaspur city, the BJP chief claimed the Baghel government does not do any work except indulging in corruption and alleged graft tainted people are linked to the CM. Urging people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls, Nadda said it has become necessary to unseat the "corrupt" Congress government in the state, where the grand old party came to power in 2018 after ending 15 years of saffron rule.

“Bhupesh Baghel does not do any work. He is steeped in corruption. He has become 'baadshah' (king) of corrupt people. All corrupt people are directly linked to him,” the BJP leader said in a scathing attack on the Congress CM. The Baghel government has merely put its label on works and schemes launched during the previous Raman Singh-led BJP administration, he said.

He asked people gathered at the rally whether or not the Baghel government had committed corruption in coal transportation, liquor, sand and other sectors to which they replied in the affirmative. “Isn't CM's deputy secretary in jail? She is in jail for five months now,” the BJP chief said, referring to a bureaucrat arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged coal levy scam in the state. Nadda asked people to make corrupt people sit at home and oust the Congress government from office.