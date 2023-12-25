Nadda offers prayers at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi

  • Menu
New Delhi: BJP President J. P. Nadda on Monday offered prayers at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi on the occasion of Christmas and also urged the people to follow the teachings and preaching of Jesus Christ for peace, harmony and progress of the society.

After offering his prayers, Nadda greeted the people on the occasion of Christmas and said, "I took blessings from Jesus Christ. We all know that God Jesus has been a source of inspiration to all of us for humanity and for humanity he spent his entire life."

He said that today is the day to remember him (Jesus Christ) and his preaching and teachings.

"We want to take inspiration from him and walk on his path to establish harmony, peace and development of the people and society. He also inspired people to come together. We should take lessons from his teachings and follow in it our lives for the harmony, peace and progress of the society," Nadda said.

