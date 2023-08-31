Nagaland becomes 1st state in NE to launch Aadhaar-linked birth registration

Kohima: Marking a significant feat, Nagaland has become the first state in the northeastern region to initiate Aadhaar linked birth registration (ALBR) on Thursday.

The initiative is anticipated to enable children's access to various social welfare schemes designed for their welfare.

This pioneering initiative aims to streamline birth registration by integrating it with Aadhaar enrolment for children in the age group of 0 to 5.

Nagaland government Commissioner T. Mhabemo Yanthan highlighted the pivotal role of ALBR in registering newborns and ensuring the inclusion of children aged 0 to 5 years.

He urged the cooperation of state government officials to ensure the successful implementation of ALBR across all districts of Nagaland.

To extend the reach of this service to residents across districts, the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Nagaland, which serves as the Registrar for Birth and Death for the state, has collaborated with UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) as a Registrar cum Enrolment Agency for Child Enrolment via the ALBR process.

Director of UIDAI, Col. Abhishek Koushik, commended the Nagaland government for leading the northeastern region in implementing ALBR.

He lauded the consistent efforts of the Office of the Commissioner, Nagaland, in providing Aadhaar-linked services to the state's residents.

UIDAI has been actively supporting states through workshops, door-to-door enrolments, and outreach to remote areas, assisting them in harnessing the benefits of the Aadhaar ecosystem.

The UIDAI's Regional Office in Guwahati has been working in close co-ordination with the Office of the Commissioner Nagaland, which serves as the Nodal Department for Aadhaar-related activities in the state.