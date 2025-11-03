NaMo not only scared of Trump, but controlled by big biz: Rahul

PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "scared" of US President Donald Trump and "remote controlled" by major business groups, during an election rally in Bihar's Begusarai district.

Addressing supporters, Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, criticised Modi's leadership and alleged that big corporations influenced government decisions.

”Having a huge chest does not make you strong. Just look at Mahatma Gandhi, who had a frail build but took on the British, who were the superpowers of the time," he said.

Gandhi alleged that Modi reacted with fear during Operation Sindoor and the subsequent military standoff with Pakistan.

"On the other hand, we have Narendra Modi with his boast of a 56-inch chest, who got a panic attack when Trump called him during Operation Sindoor, and the military conflict with Pakistan ended in two days. He is not just scared of Trump, but is also being remote-controlled by Ambani and Adani," he alleged.

The Congress leader claimed former prime minister Indira Gandhi resisted US pressure during the 1971 conflict. "But when Trump told Modi to stop Operation Sindoor, he halted it," he claimed.

Gandhi accused the government of taking decisions, including the GST (Goods and Services Tax) rollout and demonetisation, that he said harmed small businesses. "All the major decisions of the Modi government, like GST and demonetisation, were aimed at destroying small businesses and benefiting the big ones," he alleged.

He added that the Congress intends to support local industries, saying it aimed to see "made in Bihar" replace 'made in China' labels.

He also asserted that Modi could "do anything for votes," adding, "Tell him to do yoga, he will do a few asanas. He will even dance on stage for votes. Whatever you say until election day, Modi will do that. Because after the elections, he will only work for his favourite corporations," he alleged.

Gandhi said the opposition INDIA bloc would form a government representing all communities if elected in the state, and accused Modi of distracting young voters.

"Modi says that the BJP has given you cheap internet so that you can watch reels and make reels. But when you watch reels on Instagram and Facebook, the money goes to Ambani," he alleged.

He further accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of influencing elections in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. He also reiterated claims regarding voter list deletions in Bihar. "The Election Commission has removed names of Mahagathbandhan supporters from the voters' list in Bihar. We have provided proof of this before, and we will provide it again," he said.