Narendra Modi hailed for attention to his constituency Varanasi

Varanasi: A day before Narendra Modi's planned two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, voters of the areas claim it is probably for the first time an MP has taken such a keen interest in his constituency that too being Prime Minister of the country.

Many people talking to IANS said that before 2014, MPs were rarely seen in the constituency; however, despite being the Prime Minister, Modi frequently visited and stayed connected with people of Varanasi.

A businessman Anuj Singh told IANS that earlier MPs did not wish to come but the Prime Minister frequently visited his parliamentary constituency to stay connected with voters and ensure overall development. "Irrespective of party, all MPs including senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi forgot the constituency and people who elected them after winning the polls. Despite being Prime Minister, Modi has made regular visits to Varanasi every few months and stays connected with the people. While visiting he also ensured development of Varanasi," Singh said while taking a walk at the famous Assi Ghat.

Referring to the Samne Ghat Bridge inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in 2017, Dhanajay Singh Tomar said, "It took two decades to complete the bridge. Previous state government and MPs both failed to complete the project for 20 years. But within three years of becoming MP from Varanasi, Modi ensured completion of projects."

Foundation stone of Samne Ghat Bridge was laid by then Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2005. "The bridge could not be completed by previous governments till 2017 and work expedited after Yogi Adityanath government came in power in 2017 and completed in six months. And it all happened only due to keen interest shown by the local MP," Tomar said.

Talking about the transformation of Varanasi in the last seven years, 24 years old private tutor Ishant Sethia claimed that change is visible in every nook and corner of the city. "Forget about what residents of the city say, those who have visited Varanasi before and after 2014 can tell the transformation. And while transforming Kashi, Prime Minister or in other word our local MP has restored the culture and heritage of the city."

However there are people who question the development of Kashi Vishwanath saying that it has destroyed the heritage of the ancient city.

"People used to come to see Kashi heritage and culture but redevelopment of the corridor has destroyed it. Now what they will see in Kashi," a shopkeeper in the vicinity of Kashi Vishwanath Temple said.

Mukesh said that development and accessibility of MP is alright but there must be employment opportunities for the youth. "Yes, today we have an MP, who regularly visits his constituency and ensures uninterrupted power supply and better roads but we need jobs to pay the power bill," Mukesh added.