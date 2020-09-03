Narendra Modi's Twitter account which is linked to personal website hacked

Narendra Modi's Twitter account which is linked to personal website appeared to be hacked as tweets are posted with crypto currency details.



The messages posted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account which has 2.5Million followers and which is linked to personal website read as below.





Similar hacks happened with Twitter accounts of Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Barak Obama, Warren Buffet. Tweets with crptocurrency details are posted on these accounts

