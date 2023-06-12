National Crisis Management Committee reviews cyclone preparedness

New Delhi: Government of India on Monday assured the Gujarat Government of all necessary help the meet the impending impact of cyclone' Biparjoy'

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Monday reviewed the preparedness of the Gujarat government. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea and those at sea have been called back to safe berth, an official statement said. A total of 21,000 boats have been parked so far and a list of all vulnerable villages has been prepared for the purpose of evacuation, it said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are being deployed, the statement said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed 12 teams and three additional teams are on standby in Gujarat. In addition, 15 teams -- five each at Arrakonam (Tamil Nadu), Mundli (Odisha) and Bathinda (Punjab) -- are on alert for airlifting on short notice, it said.

Rescue and relief teams of Coast Guard, Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft are also on standby. An adequate number of teams and assets of Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard are being deployed to assist the Gujarat government in its preparedness, rescue and restoration efforts, the statement said. Regular alerts and advisories are being sent to the maritime board and all stakeholders by the DG, Shipping, it said.