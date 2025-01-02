Nationwide AI-Powered Amblance Servive Network Launched by ZENZO

On the occasion of the birthdays of Shri Dhirubhai Ambani and Shri Ratan Tata, ZENZO Ambulance Service unveiled its groundbreaking “One Nation, One Number, One Pricing” initiative. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “One Nation,” the AI-driven ambulance network promises consistent and affordable emergency medical services across India.

Operating across 450+ cities and towns, the service boasts a fleet of over 25,000 ambulances. With a central toll-free number (1800 102 1298) and a mobile app available on iOS and Android, ZENZO ensures rapid response, with an average arrival time of under 15 minutes*.

Network Features:

♦ Fleet Size: 25,000+ GPS-tracked ambulances offering Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Life Support (ALS), and 5G Premium ICU services.

♦ Transparent Pricing: Uniform charges nationwide—₹1,500 for BLS, ₹3,500 for ALS, and ₹5,000 for ICU ambulances for the first 5 kilometers.

♦ AI-Optimized Efficiency: A robust tech platform enhances reliability, speed, and tracking in real-time.

Co-founder and CEO Sweta Mangal highlighted ZENZO’s 22-year legacy in emergency services, stating, “This initiative brings us closer to our vision of accessible, reliable emergency transport for all Indians.” COO Praveen Menezes emphasized the company’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and 24/7 operations, offering peace of mind during critical moments.

ZENZO, formerly ZHL/1298, has played a pivotal role in major crises like the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and continues to serve over 15,000 patients daily. The initiative also offers subscription models for corporates, housing societies, and healthcare institutions.