Naveen asks BJD workers to raise voice against price rise

Bhubaneswar: A head of the BJD’s 28th foundation day on December 26, its chief Naveen Pat-naik on Wednesday urged members to remain dedicated to serving the people of Odisha, while the party announced a mass demonstration in Bhubaneswar on January 6 to highlight the price rise of essential commodities and other issues.

Patnaik asked party supporters to “raise voice against the BJP government’s ‘anti-people’ poli-cies” and also highlight the impact of high inflation, which hits the poor and middle class. “The party leaders and workers need to create awareness among people on the State BJP govern-ment’s failure in checking price rise of essential commodities and in fulfilling the promises made to the people,” the BJD president said. In an open letter to all the party functionaries, Patnaik said the BJD’s 28th foundation day “will be observed in all the Assembly constituencies.” Noting that the regional party is “totally dedi-cated to the service of people of Odisha since 27 years,” Patnaik said though the BJP formed the government in the State, people have given maximum votes to the BJD.

“As a responsible Opposition party, the BJD will raise the people’s voice in different forums,” he said, adding that the party “works for the betterment of all sections of society on the ideology and policies of Biju Patnaik.” Extending New Year wishes to people, he said the BJD “will reach out to all and work with dedication all along 2025.” The BJD was founded on December 26, 1997, and was named after its legendary leader Biju Patnaik, father of Naveen Patnaik.

Addressing a press conference here, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra said the BJD “will hit the streets over price rise of all essential commodities and inflation on January 6.” Taking a swipe at the BJP’s slogan of ‘double-engine sarkar,’ the BJD leader said it is rather a ‘double failure government’ in the State and the Centre.

The BJD’s convenor of the programme implementation committee, Sanjay Dasburma, said the party “will organise a mass demonstration programme in Bhubaneswar on January 6. Over 5,000 party members are expected to participate in the demonstration, which will focus on ad-dressing key issues faced by the people of Odisha, particularly price hike.”