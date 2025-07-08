Naveen discharged after surgery

Bhubaneswar: The BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, was on Monday discharged from a private hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent a spine surgery for cervical arthritis, a party leader said. The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha Assembly underwent the medical procedure on June 22 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

“The LoP was discharged from hospital on Monday. He will stay in Mumbai for now. Doctors will suggest when he can return to Odisha,” BJD leader Santrupt Mishra said. Hospital sources said that Patnaik was discharged as his health condition improved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were among many to have wished a speedy recovery to Patnaik after the surgery.

A large number of BJD leaders and workers had also gathered at various temples in Odisha and offered prayers for Patnaik’s successful surgery.

In the absence of Patnaik, the BJD’s 15-member committee, led by vice-president Debi Mishra, is looking after the party affairs.