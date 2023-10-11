Naveen launches Mission Shakti scooter scheme

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched ‘Mission Shakti’ scooter scheme to provide mobility support to self-help group members and strengthen women’s empowerment in the State.



Naveen said the government will provide interest-free loan up to Rs 1 lakh to Mission Shakti members to buy scooters. He said the government will pay Rs 528 core towards the interest of the loan availed by the Women Self-Help Group (WSHG) members. Under the scheme, more that two lakh members of WSHGs will be benefited. As many as 100 women were handed over the keys of scooters at a function here to mark the launch of the scheme.

The Chief Minister said the scooter scheme will facilitate the movement of women and bring new opportunities on their professional front. He said the women are performing a very good job and hoped that they would perform better from now onwards.