Live
- Naveen launches Mission Shakti scooter scheme
- Phulwari Sharif terror module case: NIA searches 20 locations in 6 states; recovers Rs 8.5L
- India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets in record-breaking century by Rohit Sharma
- SC commences hearing rejoinder arguments against remission granted to convicts in Bilkis Bano case
- 'Retaliate if Manipur-like incident happens in Maha': Sharad Pawar to NCP's women wing
- Traffic advisory issued ahead of P-20 summit in Delhi
- Whistling Woods International School of Music's Inaugural Music Marathon in association with IPRS Strikes a Chord in the Music World
- P20 summit to be preceded by Parliamentary Forum on Mission LiFE tomorrow
- EC orders massive transfers
- X Corp banned over 5L accounts for policy violations in India in Sep
Just In
Naveen launches Mission Shakti scooter scheme
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched ‘Mission Shakti’ scooter scheme to provide mobility support to self-help group members and strengthen women’s empowerment in the State.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched ‘Mission Shakti’ scooter scheme to provide mobility support to self-help group members and strengthen women’s empowerment in the State.
Naveen said the government will provide interest-free loan up to Rs 1 lakh to Mission Shakti members to buy scooters. He said the government will pay Rs 528 core towards the interest of the loan availed by the Women Self-Help Group (WSHG) members. Under the scheme, more that two lakh members of WSHGs will be benefited. As many as 100 women were handed over the keys of scooters at a function here to mark the launch of the scheme.
The Chief Minister said the scooter scheme will facilitate the movement of women and bring new opportunities on their professional front. He said the women are performing a very good job and hoped that they would perform better from now onwards.