  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

NC, Congress will fight LS elections jointly: Omar Abdullah

NC, Congress will fight LS elections jointly: Omar Abdullah
x
Highlights

Former J&K Chief Minister and Vice President of National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that NC and Congress will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections jointly.

Srinagar: Former J&K Chief Minister and Vice President of National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that NC and Congress will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections jointly.

A day after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced its decision to field candidates for all 3 Lok Sabha seats in the Valley, Omar Abdullah told reporters that his party and the Congress will fight the Lok Sabha elections jointly.

He said that the NC President Farooq Abdullah is campaigning for the Congress candidates in the Jammu division and that the Congress has assured support to the NC in the Valley.

He said that the picture would be clear in a few days since Congress is likely to come up with an announcement in this regard.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X