Live
- IPL 2024: Record 35 cr viewers tune in for live broadcast of first 10 matches, says BARC report
- Gold smuggler on NIA list deported to Mumbai from Saudi Arabia
- AIADMK raises drugs, NEET, farmers’ issues in election campaign to corner DMK
- Ramadan 2024: Understanding the Significance of Laylatul Qadr
- Adair, Henry, Mendis nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month award
- Vedanta to raise Rs 2,500 crore in non-convertible debentures
- How Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts are helping millions get quality healthcare
- YS Jagan meets lorry drivers, flays Naidu for tipper driver remarks against MLA candidate
- Observing Somvati Amavasya: Date, Rituals, and Significance
- Plot thickens over termination clause in Stimac’s contract, ex-legal head blames AIFF for ‘fiasco’
Just In
NC, Congress will fight LS elections jointly: Omar Abdullah
Highlights
Former J&K Chief Minister and Vice President of National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that NC and Congress will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections jointly.
Srinagar: Former J&K Chief Minister and Vice President of National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that NC and Congress will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections jointly.
A day after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced its decision to field candidates for all 3 Lok Sabha seats in the Valley, Omar Abdullah told reporters that his party and the Congress will fight the Lok Sabha elections jointly.
He said that the NC President Farooq Abdullah is campaigning for the Congress candidates in the Jammu division and that the Congress has assured support to the NC in the Valley.
He said that the picture would be clear in a few days since Congress is likely to come up with an announcement in this regard.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS