NCW chief dubs Bihar CM's demeaning remark on women 'C-grade movie dialogue'

New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Wednesday lambasted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his derogatory remarks against women in the state Assembly.

She likened his comments to "C-grade movie dialogue."

In a press conference called shortly after Nitish Kumar issued an apology for his remarks, stating, "I apologise and take back my words..." Sharma expressed her disapproval of Kumar's statement, describing it as reminiscent of low-quality film dialogues.

Asserting that the remarks had broader implications for women and society as a whole, the NCW chief highlighted the disappointing reaction of male MLAs in the House, who were seen laughing.

Sharma characterised Kumar's actions and gestures as an "unfortunate and inappropriate" attempt at humour.

Furthermore, Sharma raised concerns about the Assembly Speaker not yet expunging Kumar's statements from the record.

She demanded that the Speaker take action against the Chief Minister and ensure that his statements were expunged from the official records.

"National Commission for Women, vehemently condemns the recent statements made by Nitish Kumar in the Vidhan Sabha concerning women's fertility and education and linking it to the population of the country. Such remarks are not only regressive but also egregiously insensitive to women's rights and choices. Bihar's Chief Minister should issue an apology to women across the country for these deeply offensive remarks," NCW had posted on X on Tuesday.