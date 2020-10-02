NCW grills UP police over hurried cremation 

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday sought an explanation from the Uttar Pradesh Police on the urgency to cremate the body of the Hathras gangrape victim in the middle of the night in the absence of her family members.

The Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14, and she breathed her last on Tuesday at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

Her body was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night. The police, however, said the cremation was carried out 'as per the wishes of the family'.

It has been reported that the victim's body was cremated at 2.30 am by the police without the presence of any family member. 'The victim's family had reportedly appealed to the district magistrate for taking her body home for performing the last rites, however, the police went ahead with the cremation while most of her family members were away,' it said.