Live
- Series against England is going to be an exciting one, we're ready for any challenge: Shubman Gill
- Lalu Prasad Yadav expels son Tej Pratap from RJD for six years for ‘immoral behaviour’
- Kavitha's letter, remarks bares 'rift' in KCR family as BRS seeks to regain Telangana clout
- FairPoint: Pak, spies and Rahul -- Operation Sindoor churns out the truth about them
- Delegation in Bahrain conveys India’s stance on terrorism, to visit Kuwait next
- Pawan Kalyan highlights India's Economic Milestone at NDA Meeting
- Op Sindoor outreach: Tejasvi Surya, Sarfaraz Ahmad of Tharoor-led delegation reach Guyana
- NSDL clocks nearly 5 pc jump in Q4 net profit ahead of IPO
- All-party delegation meets Qatar’s Shura Council, seeks support against Pak-backed terrorism
- Row over Congress leader Alka Lamba’s gaffe on Operation Sindoor, BJP calls it ‘mischief’
NDA Leaders Hail Armed Forces, PM Modi For Operation Sindoor Triumph At CM Conclave
- NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy CMs pass resolution commending PM Modi and armed forces for Operation Sindoor's success, boosting national morale.
- Meeting in New Delhi also discussed caste enumeration and governance. May 25, 2025.
On May 25, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a significant conclave of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers in New Delhi, hosted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at The Ashok Hotel. The day-long meeting, attended by nearly 19 Chief Ministers, several Deputy CMs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President J.P. Nadda, focused on critical issues including Operation Sindoor, caste-based enumeration, and effective governance in NDA-ruled states.
A key highlight was the adoption of a resolution, proposed by Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, which praised the bravery of India’s armed forces and PM Modi’s resolute leadership in Operation Sindoor. The resolution emphasized that the operation delivered a strong message to terrorists and their supporters, significantly uplifting national morale and confidence.
The conclave also featured discussions on governance best practices, with several Chief Ministers presenting their states’ flagship initiatives. The agenda included reflections on the first anniversary of the Modi government’s third term and plans for caste enumeration. The meeting paid solemn tributes to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, underscoring the NDA’s commitment to national security and unity.