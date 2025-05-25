NDA Leaders Hail Armed Forces, PM Modi For Operation Sindoor Triumph At CM Conclave

On May 25, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a significant conclave of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers in New Delhi, hosted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at The Ashok Hotel. The day-long meeting, attended by nearly 19 Chief Ministers, several Deputy CMs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President J.P. Nadda, focused on critical issues including Operation Sindoor, caste-based enumeration, and effective governance in NDA-ruled states.

A key highlight was the adoption of a resolution, proposed by Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, which praised the bravery of India’s armed forces and PM Modi’s resolute leadership in Operation Sindoor. The resolution emphasized that the operation delivered a strong message to terrorists and their supporters, significantly uplifting national morale and confidence.

The conclave also featured discussions on governance best practices, with several Chief Ministers presenting their states’ flagship initiatives. The agenda included reflections on the first anniversary of the Modi government’s third term and plans for caste enumeration. The meeting paid solemn tributes to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, underscoring the NDA’s commitment to national security and unity.