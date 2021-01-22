NDA projected to win 321 seats if polls held today

New Delhi: If a parliamentary election were to be held at this time, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with Modi at the helm would retain power with a comfortable majority of 321 seats, according to the MOTN survey.

It is an improvement of five seats over the previous MOTN survey in August 2020, though it is still below the 357 seats that the NDA actually won in the 2019 general election. The NDA's rise in numbers comes mainly at the expense of other regional parties.

On the other hand, confidence in the UPA remains largely unchanged, with the alliance expected to stay at 93 seats as compared to the last MOTN poll.