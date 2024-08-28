Need to walk the talk on grave crimes like rape: RJD MP Jha

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP, Manoj Jha on Wednesday voiced deep concern over the rising number of rape cases in the country and stressed the need to walk the talk when addressing such grave crimes.

The Rajya Sabha MP drew parallels between the BJP's handling of the 2020 farmers' protest and the TMC's response to the ongoing student protests in West Bengal, criticising the lack of an appropriate approach for dealing with protests in India.

"There is a way to deal with protests. We saw during the farmers' protest in 2020, where spiked barricades were used. There should be an understanding of protests, which is lacking in this country," he told IANS.

Indirectly referencing BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, he said, "Recently, we saw how a parliamentarian made demeaning remarks on the farmers' protest."

On the issue of rape, the RJD leader underscored the need for a unified response from leaders across the political spectrum.

"Rape is a grave crime, be it the Kolkata incident, Hathras incident, or the Bilkis Bano case; every leader, including the Prime Minister, should be equally pained," he said.

He further questioned, "Why is all this happening? The country did not learn a thing after the Nirbhaya case."

He stressed, "If the country aims to provide a safe environment for women, the difference between words and deeds must be eliminated."

The Rajya Sabha MP also condemned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's "Miya Muslim" remarks, stating that such language is unbecoming of someone holding a constitutional position.

"A Chief Minister should avoid using such hateful speech, as it affects everyone and shatters faith in the Constitution," he said.

"When the Prime Minister will go abroad, how will he say that he comes from the land of Buddha?" he remarked.

Taking a jab at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "Batenge to katenge" remarks, the RJD leader speculated on the underlying directives behind such statements, saying, "Who is directing them to make such statements? Maybe there is a role of Gujarat in all of these statements."

He accused the BJP of engaging in "dog-whistle politics" and "resorting to polarisation."

On the recent renaming of eight railway stations in the Lucknow Division, Manoj Jha sarcastically remarked, "Now the trains will operate on time, and no accidents will occur. People will not board the trains in a rush, all because the names of the stations have been changed."

He further mocked the government by suggesting that a dedicated department be established for renaming.

"Don't change the names in retail, change them in wholesale," he quipped, adding that perhaps renaming departments might even lead to job creation.