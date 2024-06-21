NEET exam row: MP Congress stages protest in Bhopal

Bhopal: The Congress here staged a protest on Friday over alleged discrepancies in NEET and NET examinations and demanded justice for affected students.



The protest organised at the city's one of the busiest intersections, the Roshanpura Chowk, was led by state unit chief Jitu Patwari and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

Digvijaya Singh demanded strict action against those involved in the alleged nexus of paper leaks.

He said, "Lakhs of children are affected due to irregularities and paper leaks of NEET exams and most of them are Hindus. RSS and Bajrang Dal should also come forward to raise this issue because it is an act of anti-nationalism."

Jitu Patwari said his party will continue to keep raising the issue of scams, irregularities and paper leaks until the government takes strict action.

"Madhya Pradesh witnessed the Vyapam scam under Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government and now the entire country is witnessing scam in the NEET exam," he added.

On Thursday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that paper leaks will continue in the country as long as the universities remain captured by the BJP.

A paper leak, he added, is an "anti-national activity" since it "hugely hurts the country's young people, who are the country's future".

The Union Education Ministry on Wednesday ordered the cancellation of UGC-NET following inputs of the exam's integrity being compromised.