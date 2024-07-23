NEET-UG ROW: SC asks IIT-Delhi to set up expert team

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Director, IIT-Delhi to set up a team of three experts that would go into a particular question of Physics asked in the NEET-UG 2024 examination and submit a report on the correct answer by Tuesday noon.

The top court's order to IIT Delhi to set up a team of three domain experts to examine the issue of the correct answer to a question came at the fag end of the day-long hearing on a batch of petitions including those which are seeking a re-test of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG on grounds of question paper-leak and other malpractices.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked the petitioners seeking re-test to show with the help of data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which holds the examination.

