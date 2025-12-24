Neurosurgeon Issues Life-Saving Gym Warning After 55-Year-Old Man Dies During Bench Press Accident

The tragic death of a 55-year-old amateur weightlifter in Brazil has reignited concerns about gym safety and proper lifting techniques after a heavily loaded barbell slipped from his hands and struck his chest during a bench press. The incident, which occurred on December 1 at a local gym, was captured on CCTV and widely circulated online, prompting medical experts to weigh in on the potential dangers of improper form while strength training.

The man, identified as Ronald Montenegro, briefly managed to push the bar away and stand up after the impact, but collapsed moments later. Despite immediate assistance from fellow gym-goers and emergency responders, he could not be revived. Medical professionals believe the injury caused severe internal damage, possibly affecting the heart, lungs, or diaphragm, making the brief recovery deceptive before the fatal collapse.

Responding to the incident, neurosurgeon Dr Jay Jagannathan from the Michigan-based Jagannathan Neurosurgery Institute shared a video on social media explaining how such accidents can turn deadly within seconds. He noted that blunt force trauma to the chest can appear survivable at first but rapidly lead to catastrophic internal failure.

To explain what may have gone wrong, Dr Jagannathan consulted his personal trainer, Brandon Orzame, a world-record-holding powerlifter and fitness facility owner. Orzame pointed out that the lifter appeared to be using an open or “suicide” grip, a technique where the thumb is not wrapped around the bar. This grip significantly increases the risk of the bar slipping, especially if the wrist tilts or the hands become sweaty, leaving nothing to prevent the weight from sliding downward.

Experts stressed that two basic precautions can dramatically reduce the risk of such accidents: always having a spotter present during heavy lifts and using a full grip with the thumb securely wrapped around the bar. Ensuring the bar rests properly in the palm can help lock it in place and prevent it from rolling toward the chest or neck. According to trainers, this simple adjustment can mean the difference between a safe workout and a fatal injury.

The incident has served as a stark reminder that even experienced gym-goers are vulnerable if safety fundamentals are ignored, reinforcing the need for awareness, supervision, and correct technique during weight training.