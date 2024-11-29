New bridge over Mandakini: Yogi

Chitrakoot/Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, announced the construction of a new bridge over Mandakini River in Chitrakoot. CM Yogi, who is on a one-day tour to the city, stated that the new bridge will facilitate smoother transportation and bolster regional development.

The Chief Minister reviewed the region’s development initiatives and law and order situation in a meeting with public representatives and officials, reiterating the government’s commitment to Chitrakoot’s physical and spiritual development.

During the visit, he offered prayers at the Shri Maharajadhiraj Matagjendra Nath Shiva temple and performed the aarti of the Maa Mandakini river at Ram Ghat, seeking prosperity and well-being for the people of Uttar Pradesh. CM Yogi also participated in the daily aarti of Maa Mandakini, conducted by five priests.

Reflecting on its rich history, the CM recalled that Lord Shri Ram spent a significant portion of his exile in Chitrakoot and that the region has been a sanctuary for sages and saints who pursued deep spiritual practices.