Live
- FM Sitharaman in Bihar for two-day visit to boost rural banking, financial inclusion
- CRISIL reaffirms strong credit ratings for Adani Group firms
- Pushpa 2’s Box Office Battle: Can It Break Records Set by RRR and Baahubali 2?
- Bigg Boss 18: Intense Elimination Drama - Who's Facing the Axe This Week?
- Overseas firms extend support to Adani Group
- Engineering Leader Oversees Seamless Launch of Software Sensor
- Centre okays Rs 3,296 crore package for tourist spots in 23 states, PM Modi says focus to continue
- Star Health eyes Rs 3,400-cr biz from TG, AP in next 4 yrs
- Nara Lokesh announces statewide Parent-Teacher meeting on December 7
- Priyanka Gandhi’s Parliament Debut: Embracing Kerala’s Culture in a Stunning Kasavu Saree
Just In
New bridge over Mandakini: Yogi
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, announced the construction of a new bridge over Mandakini River in Chitrakoot.
Chitrakoot/Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, announced the construction of a new bridge over Mandakini River in Chitrakoot. CM Yogi, who is on a one-day tour to the city, stated that the new bridge will facilitate smoother transportation and bolster regional development.
The Chief Minister reviewed the region’s development initiatives and law and order situation in a meeting with public representatives and officials, reiterating the government’s commitment to Chitrakoot’s physical and spiritual development.
During the visit, he offered prayers at the Shri Maharajadhiraj Matagjendra Nath Shiva temple and performed the aarti of the Maa Mandakini river at Ram Ghat, seeking prosperity and well-being for the people of Uttar Pradesh. CM Yogi also participated in the daily aarti of Maa Mandakini, conducted by five priests.
Reflecting on its rich history, the CM recalled that Lord Shri Ram spent a significant portion of his exile in Chitrakoot and that the region has been a sanctuary for sages and saints who pursued deep spiritual practices.