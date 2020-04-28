New Delhi: Hindu Rao resumes urgent services

New Delhi : Two days after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation temporarily shut down its biggest hospital, Hindu Rao, at Malka Ganj after one of its nurses tested COVID-19 positive, the hospital resumed its emergency services on Monday, bringing much needed relief to the patients.

"Emergency services were resumed after we have traced every person who came in contact with the nurse. We have also sanitised the hospital compound," a senior official in North DMC said.

"The hospital is closed for entry and exit to ensure that no identified contacts are left. We do not want any new patients to come till everything is fully sanitized," North DMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi said.