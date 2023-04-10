New Delhi: MCD to increase green waste management centres

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to increase the number of green waste management centres to 52 across the capital to achieve 100 per cent composting of organic waste in coming years, an official said.

This move would help in terminating the need to buy compost while helping in checking air pollution and encouraging the scientific disposal of green waste, an MCD official told PTI. Green waste is any organic waste that can be composted like grasses, leaves, small branches and pruning. According to the official, at present, 38 green waste management centres are functional across Delhi with average monthly production of 70 MT compost.

The erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) – now merged with other North Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) – had first started green waste management. "We have been doing green waste management for the last few years in SDMC. Now that all three corporations have been merged to become MCD. We want to implement it across Delhi. The work is underway," the official said.

"The department is working towards achieving 100 per cent of composting of green waste. At present, it stands at 73 per cent. For this, we need at least one green waste management centre for 52 acres area," he added. For green waste management, several vehicles are required for the transportation of waste to the centres. Besides, several pieces of equipment are required to ensure the complete management of waste. Each green waste management centre has shredder-cum-wood chipper, vermicomposting beds and weld mesh composting units.

"The department needs around three crores for procurement of shredder-cum-wood chipper, MS weld mesh and vermicompositing beds for the proper function of 52 Green waste management centre," the official said.

"Moreover, 10.41 crore is required for the maintenance of roadside trees and lifting green waste. This money will be used to buy 25 additional trucks, eight new ambulances, 14 new hydraulic tree pruners and 67 drivers," he added. The department also needs 44 additional chippers, 700 vermicomposting beds against the current 301, and 400 MS weld mesh composting units.

"After pruning and collection of green waste. If the wood pieces are big you cannot make compost. You need to chop it down, for which shedders are used," the official said.

"There are also tender parts of the plant like leaves and small branches. We go for vermicomposting of the leaves' tender part. For wood chips, thorns and other parts weld mesh composting units are used," he added. Vermicomposting is a process in which earthworms convert waste material with rigid structures into compost.