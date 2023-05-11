Live
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit US on June 22
Biden to host state dinner
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to the US on a state visit on June 22 following an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. The US President and the First Lady will host PM Modi to a state dinner. "The visit will underscore the growing importance of the strategic partnership between India and the United States as the two nations collaborate across numerous sectors.
