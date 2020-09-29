New farm laws a dagger through farmers' hearts: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi:Continuing to voice opposition to the new agricultural laws brought forth by the central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that these legislations tantamounted to "a dagger through the hearts of farmers" and "breaking their back".

He also interacted with farmers virtually for around 10 minutes over the new laws that have generated considerable political heat across the country, with farmers voicing their opposition in a number of states.

"We were told that the demonetisation (in 2016) was aimed at fighting black money but that was a lie. The main aim was to financially hurt the farmers and workers," the Congress leader added.

"Similarly, the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) avowedly had the same aim. During the coronavirus pandemic too, money needed to be given to the poor but the government did not give any."

"The NDA government's aim is to break the back of farmers and workers. There is no difference between demonetisation and the farm laws. Or, between the rollout of GST and the farm laws. The only difference is that the three farm laws are like a dagger through your hearts. I am very clear that we need to oppose this not just for the farmers alone but for the country," he said.

The former Congress President said that they (BJP) never fought for India's Independence as they sided with the British rulers and also do not have any understanding of farmers' issues.

During the interaction, farmers from states like Punjab, Bihar, Haryana and Maharashtra aired their views on the farm laws and concerns over the minimum support price, earning from farm produce and other topics.

Rahul Gandhi recalled his involvement in protests over the land acquisition law in Uttar Pradesh's Bhatta Parsaul during 2011-12. "In Bhatta Parsaul, during the farmers' protest, I witnessed that industrialists not only wanted land but also wanted crop produce. At that time, the media targeted me," he recalled.