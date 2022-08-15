New India rising: President hails India's achievements

New Delhi: India has helped the world discover the true potential of democracy and the keyword for the country today is compassion for the downtrodden, needy and those on the margins, President Droupadi Murmu said on Sunday.

In her maiden address to the nation on the eve of the 76th Independence Day, Murmu said major economic reforms are being accompanied by innovative welfare initiatives and the world has seen "a new India rising in recent years, more so after the outbreak of Covid-19''.

The President said when India won Independence, there were many international leaders and experts who were sceptical about the success of the democratic form of government in India due to poverty and illiteracy at that time.

"But we Indians proved the sceptics wrong. Democracy not only grew roots in this soil, it was enriched too," she said as she asked citizens to pledge to give everything for the sake of the safety, security, progress and prosperity of the country.

The President, in her 17-minute address, also complimented the policymakers for ensuring the growth of the country that has become more inclusive with reduced regional disparities. "Our response to the pandemic has been appreciated everywhere. We launched the biggest vaccination drive in human history with vaccines manufactured in the country itself. Last month we crossed the 200-crore mark in cumulative vaccine coverage," said Murmu who took over the presidency last month,

The President said "our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India" and quoted a poem of poet Kuvempu 'I will pass, So will you, But on our bones will arise the great tale of a new India'. She said this is a clarion call of the nationalist poet for making a complete sacrifice for the motherland and the uplift of fellow citizens. "To follow these ideals is my special appeal to the youth of the country who are going to build the India of 2047," she said.

She said the success of start-ups, especially the growing number of unicorns is a shining example of industrial progress and credited the Narendra Modi government and its policy-makers for beating the global trend and helping the economy flourish.

She said the economic success is leading to an ease in living too as the reforms are rightly accompanied by innovative welfare initiatives.

"A home of one's own is no longer a dream for the poor, but a reality for more and more people, thanks to the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana'. Similarly, under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission', tap water connection has been provided to every household since the launch of the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme," she said.