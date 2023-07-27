Live
CM releases Rs.45.53 cr for Videshi Vidya Deevena to benefit 357 students
'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
Next year’s Odisha matric exam from Feb 20
Bhubaneswar: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Thursday announced that next year's matriculation (Class 10) examination will commence from February 20. A notification issued by BSE said the annual High School Certificate, Madhyama and State Open School Certificate Examination for 2024 will be conducted from February 20 to March 4, 2024.
The details of the examination will be notified later. The BSE also said the forms for the examination will be filled by candidates during October 2023 and the evaluation of answer sheets will be conducted from March 12 for at least 12 days.
The notification also said the half-yearly examination of Class 10 and Madhyama will be conducted from September 13 to 16, 2023.
