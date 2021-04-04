NGT directs Delhi CS to resolve SDMC-DJB dispute

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi chief secretary to resolve the dispute between South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Jal Board over supply of water through tankers. A been headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the issue can be better resolved at the higher level in the administration, considering all practical considerations, including availability of funds and need for conserving scarce resource of drinking water.

"Accordingly, we dispose of the application by directing the Chief Secretary, Delhi to look into the matter and take appropriate decision in the matter, following due process of law," the bench said.

The tribunal's direction came on a plea filed by South Delhi Municipal Corporation contending that the Corporation is maintaining 6822 parks. It was having borewells for irrigation of the parks which have been sealed as per order of the tribunal.