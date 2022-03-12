NGT directs panel to check illegal mining in UP's Banda

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed a four-member joint committee to verify the factual position of a plea alleging illegal mining, crushing, and blasting in the hills of Nahri, Khalari villages in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district in violation of the environmental norms.

As per the grievance, illegal mining and blasting are causing air and water pollution in the surrounding area due to which the lives of nearby villagers and their cattle are in danger. It is also submitted that because of blasting, houses of the villagers have been destroyed and the water of the pond became poisonous due to which many cattle have died.

"Having regard to the seriousness of the allegations, it appears necessary to ascertain the factual position in the matter through a Joint Committee of the State Pollution Contol Board, Director Mining and Geological Department, District Forest Officer, and District Magistrate," said the recent order passed by the NGT bench headed by Justice Brijesh Sethi.

It further said that the state PCB will be the Nodal agency for coordination and compliance, directing the Joint Committee to meet within four weeks and undertake a site visit.

The tribunal has also asked the panel to file a factual and action taken report within three months.

Further hearing in the matter was posted for July 13.