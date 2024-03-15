Live
- 5 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Views
- Hectic efforts being made to increase voter turnout in Rajasthan
- Ukrainian drones attack Russian oil refinery in Kaluga region, source says
- Viksit Bharat ‘impact’: 7 days after promise for girls’ hostel in DU, Union Minister sanctions funds
- Pakistan Peoples Party announces its candidates for vacant Senate seats in Sindh
- NHPC wins bid to set up 200 MW solar power project in Gujarat
- J&K: Formula-4 car run to be held in Srinagar on March 17
- WPL 2024: I definitely feel lighter after retiring from international cricket, says Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning
- Calcutta HC raps Kolkata Police chief for ignoring court order in cellphone theft case
- Play not just to win but for passion: Kapil Dev tells Mamaearth's Gazal Alagh
Just In
NHPC wins bid to set up 200 MW solar power project in Gujarat
Hydro-power giant NHPC Ltd has won the bid to develop a 200 MW capacity solar power project in the Renewable Energy Park of Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd at Khavda in Kachchh district of Gujarat, the Ministry of Power said on Friday.
New Delh: Hydro-power giant NHPC Ltd has won the bid to develop a 200 MW capacity solar power project in the Renewable Energy Park of Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd at Khavda in Kachchh district of Gujarat, the Ministry of Power said on Friday.
NHPC will develop the project on a build-own-and-operate basis at a tentative development cost of Rs 847 crore.
The project, for which the tariff has been fixed at Rs 2.66 per unit, will be completed in 18 months.
It will generate about 473 million units of electricity in the first year of commissioning and the cumulative energy generation from the project over a period of 25 years would be about 10,850 million units.
The e-reverse auction for the project was conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited on March 2, and the Letter of Intent was issued on March 14.