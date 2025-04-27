NIA Investigation: Photographer's Footage And Army Officer's Testimony Key To Pahalgam Terror Attack Probe

The National Investigation Agency's probe into the deadly Pahalgam terror attack has gained momentum through critical evidence captured by a local photographer who recorded the entire incident from atop a tree. This footage has become essential for establishing the attack's timeline and identifying those responsible.

Further strengthening the investigation is the detailed testimony provided by an Indian Army Lieutenant Colonel who was vacationing with his family during the attack. Currently stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, the officer's military training enabled him to provide investigators with precise details about the April 22 attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, in Baisaran Valley.

Investigators have reconstructed the attack sequence: two terrorists initially hidden behind shops emerged demanding people recite the Kalma before executing four individuals with headshots. As panic ensued, they fired indiscriminately at vital organs while two additional terrorists appeared from the zip line area and opened fire on fleeing civilians.

The first emergency call came at approximately 2:30 pm from Himanshi Narwal, whose husband Naval Lieutenant Vinay Narwal was fatally shot. She bravely remained with him until security forces arrived. Forensic analysis confirms the terrorists used AK-47 and M4 assault rifles.

Authorities have identified four terrorists in the attack—three foreign nationals and one local operative named Adil Thokar. Born in 1992 in Anantnag, Thokar joined Hizbul Mujahideen in 2018 after traveling to Pakistan ostensibly for an examination. There, he received combat training with Lashkar-e-Taiba before returning to Kashmir in 2024, where he provided logistical support for infiltrating Pakistani terrorists.

The investigation revealed the attackers traveled for hours from Kokernag forests to reach Baisaran meadow, where approximately 1,200 tourists were gathered. After the meticulously planned assault, they stole two mobile phones before escaping. A reward of ₹20 lakh has been announced for information leading to the terrorists' capture.