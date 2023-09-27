NIA Raids Multiple States In Crackdown On Gangsters, Smugglers, And Khalistani Network

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) initiated a series of raids on Wednesday at approximately thirty locations spread across multiple Indian states, including Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. These coordinated actions are part of a comprehensive investigation into a complex web of criminal and subversive activities involving gangsters, smugglers, and pro-Khalistani elements (PKEs). The NIA's probe focuses on disrupting this network that has been implicated in various acts of violence, such as targeted assassinations, assaults on government installations, extortion, the illicit importation of weapons and narcotics across international borders, and the orchestration of anti-India campaigns in countries like Canada, the UK, the US, and Australia.



Last Wednesday, the federal agency released the photographs of 43 individuals suspected of being linked to Khalistani gangsters involved in illegal activities both within India and abroad. These suspects are believed to have played pivotal roles in promoting extremist agendas and executing criminal operations.

Furthermore, the NIA has taken action to seize two properties connected to Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a leader of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) based in the United States. These properties are located in Chandigarh and Amritsar.

As previously reported by Hindustan Times, the NIA's investigation into the financial affairs of high-ranking Khalistani leaders and gangsters residing in Canada has exposed a financial trail. It has been revealed that funds generated in India through extortion and smuggling are not only used to finance violent activities within India and Canada but are also invested in diverse ventures, including yachts, film productions, and even the Canadian Premier League.

In addition to these revelations, it has come to light that money generated by gangsters has been invested in clubs and bars in Thailand.

The recent escalation of actions by Indian agencies against pro-Khalistani elements and gangsters follows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's assertion last week that Indian operatives were responsible for the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada on June 18. This claim has prompted increased scrutiny and countermeasures by Indian authorities against these groups.