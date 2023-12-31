NIA records 94.70% conviction rate in 2023; intensifies crackdown on IS, terror-gangster nexus

The year 2023 saw the National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensifying efforts against the Islamic State (IS), Jammu and Kashmir-based jihadis, and the terror-gangster nexus while action was also taken to address offences against Indian interests abroad, with a focus on the attacks on Indian diplomatic missions in Ottawa, London, and San Francisco, an official said.

The agency, this year, utilised innovative methods, including crowd-sourcing, leading to the identification of 43 suspects related to these attacks.

An NIA official said that the conviction rate soared at 94.70 per cent, 625 people were arrested, and the attachment of assets totaling around Rs 56 crore was done this year.

Throughout the year, the NIA significantly scaled up its operations across India, resulting in a 28 per cent increase in arrests compared to the previous year.

Noteworthy categories included 65 arrests in IS cases, 114 in jihadi terror cases, and 76 related to Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).

The agency registered a total of 68 cases in 2023, covering a broad spectrum of terror-related incidents.

"The number of persons chargesheeted and convicted stood, respectively, at 513 and 74, as against 459 and 79 in 2022. The 74 accused convicted during 2023 were sentenced to various quantums of 'Rigorous Imprisonment' and 'Fines' as punishment," as per NIA.

"The year witnessed an increase in searches and raids, totaling 1,040, and a strategic focus on dismantling terror financing and seizing assets accrued through illegal activities. Notably, 240 properties, including 156 bank accounts, with a total value of Rs 55.90 crore, were attached and seized," said the official.

In a major breakthrough this year, the NIA arrested Dinesh Gope, the PLF Supremo, after two decades of evasion, highlighting the agency's dedication to pursuing individuals involved in long-standing cases.

The attacks on the High Commissions of India in Ottawa and London, as well as on the Consulate General of India, San Francisco, US, also remained the focus of the NIA actions offences against Indian interests abroad through the year, which witnessed more than 50 raids & searches as part of the agency’s efforts to unravel the conspiracy behind the attacks on Indian Missions abroad.

The NIA also focused on human trafficking, with significant arrests at the India-Bangladesh border, marking another triumph for the agency.

In another major success for the NIA, six individuals, namely Mohammed Amin Khubaiab, Arbaz Ahmad Mir, Asif Maqbool Dar, Arshdeep Singh Gill a.k.a. Arsh Dala, Harwinder Singh Sandhu a.k.a. Rinda and Lakhbir Singh Landa, were designated as 'Individual Terrorists' by the Centre during the year.

In addition, four terrorist organisations -- The Resistance Force (TRF), People's Anti-Fascists Front (PAFF), Jammu & Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) -- have been banned in response to the proposal made by the NIA.

"The agency is actively pursuing necessary actions against these designated individuals and terrorist organisations to effectively counter their activities," said the official.