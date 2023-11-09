Nitish Kumar crossed limits of dignity, says Jitan Ram Manjhi after CM's attack

Patna: HAM patron and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who engaged in no-holds-barred attack on him in the Bihar Assembly, has crossed all the limits of dignity.

"I am senior to Nitish Kumar. He came into politics in 1985 and I have been doing politics since 1980. I am older than him by every means. I am 4 years older than him but he lost his language and came on 'tu-tadak' (impolite language) with me... is extremely wrong. What could we say to a man who lost his mind," Manjhi said.

"If you think that it was a mistake making me Chief Minister, I want to say that when leaders of your party slammed you, you ran away from the chair of Chief Minister. You are hiding your impotence and hence you are attacking a Dalit person. If you have guts, make a statement against Lalan Singh who is doing your operations," Manjhi said in remarks addressed to the Chief Minister.

"Nitish Kumar has lost consciousness. He lost his mind. He had not obliged me by making me Chief Minister but he made a simple person the Chief Minister to hide his failure.

"After making me Chief Minister, he had a feeling that I would do whatever he wanted as I belong to a Bhuiya Mushar (Mahadalit). I worked as Chief Minister for two months but people started saying that I was working like a rubber stamp and working through remote control. I was inspired by the media. Then his close sycophants started telling him that if he would stay 4 to 5 months more, even a dog would not value him. Then he started conspiring against me," Manjhi claimed.

In a fierce attack on Manjhi, Nitish Kumar said he "became the Chief minister due to my mistake and foolishness".

He also said that Manjhi does not have any sense and "even his family members considered him senseless and useless".