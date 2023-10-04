Nitish Kumar must answer how JD-U MLC was able to obtain caste survey data: Sushil Modi

Patna: After JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar revealed the individual data of Upendra Kushwaha, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi asked the Bihar Chief Minister to reveal how the Neeraj Kumar was able to obtain the top secret data of the caste based survey report.

“The way Neeraj Kumar revealed the individual data of Upendra Kushwaha, it raises serious questions over the caste based survey. How has he obtained the data? The Nitish Kumar government should answer these questions,” Modi said.

He said that releasing the personal data of Upendra Kushwaha or others is a violation of privacy right and it is also a contempt of court.

Bihar Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani had filed affidavits in Patna High Court and Supreme Court about maintaining the secrecy of individual data at any cost.

During the presentation of caste based survey report by incharge Chief Secretary Vivek Kumar also mentioned that the state government will maintain secrecy of the data of individuals as well.

“Many people are complaining that some castes have higher numbers and some of them have lower numbers which are deliberately done for the political benefits by the ruling parties. The state government should take these complaints seriously and address them,” Modi said.

He said that the BJP leaders have pointed out discrepancies in the survey report during all party meetings held on Tuesday but Nitish Kumar is declaring it errorless and upstanding in a bid to hide it.