Nitish Kumar switches sides for ‘kursi’, says Kharge

New Delhi/Patna: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of switching political sides solely for ‘kursi’ (chair) and described the JD(U)-BJP alliance in Bihar as "opportunistic". Speaking at the Congress’ ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally at Dalsagar stadium in Buxar, Kharge urged the people of Bihar to vote out the NDA government in the upcoming Assembly elections later this year.

“The alliance between Nitish Kumar and the BJP is opportunistic. It is not good for the people of the state. Nitish Kumar switches sides just for 'kursi' (CM's post). The JD(U) chief has joined hands with the ideology that killed Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.

Kharge also referred to the recent Parliament session, alleging that the government focused more on divisive issues than development. “Recently, the budget session of the Parliament ended. The most discussed topic in that session was the Wakf Bill. Modi Ji and the BJP leaders feel that if votes can be obtained by talking about Hindus and Muslims and misleading the public, then what is the need to work?” he said. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over past promises, Kharge questioned the status of the special financial package announced years ago. “People of Bihar must ask Nitish Kumar what happened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of a ₹1.25 lakh crore package for Bihar, which he had made on August 18, 2015? Modi Ji is running a factory of lies,” Kharge claimed. He concluded by calling on voters to support the Opposition bloc in the state.