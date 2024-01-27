Live
Just In
Nitish likely to take oath as Bihar CM for 9th time tomorrow
Patna: The meeting of the JD-U core committee headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is over in Patna and sources have said that he will take the oath for the ninth time in Bihar on Sunday.
During the core committee meeting, leaders like Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Lalan Singh, Ashok Chaudhary, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Bijendra Yadav and others were present. JD-U has also taken the signatures of all MLAs of the party.
Besides JD-U, BJP has also held the core committee meeting at its headquarters where all MLAs are present. They will also take the signatures of the MLAs and hand it over to Nitish Kumar.
Sources have said that Nitish will visit the governor house till 7 p.m. on Saturday (today) and hand over the list of MLAs followed by resignation. He will also stake claim to form new government.
The indication about the swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhawan is getting stronger with the facts that the CMO has directed the officials to open the cabinet secretariat on Sunday. Normally Sunday is a weekly off for the officials.
The second indication is coming from Raj Bhawan Patna where governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has cancelled the leave of all the officials.