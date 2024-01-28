Live
Nitish says exited INDIA bloc as it failed expectations
Patna: After resigning from the post of chief minister, Nitish Kumar claimed that he was spearheading the INDIA bloc but the members were not working as per his expectations.
“We formed an INDIA bloc and was asking them to take necessary steps but they were not working on it. The work progress in the INDI alliance was not according to our expectation, and hence I finally decided to exit from it,” Kumar said after resigning from the post of chief minister of Bihar.
Nitish Kumar also blamed the RJD leaders for making several statements against him. “They were making several statements against me. Working with RJD has turned out very tough and hence I have broken the alliance with them,” Kumar said.
He was hinting at the three posts of Lalu Prasad's second daughter, Rohini Acharya, who words like "Ayogya" for his son and "Badtameez" for Nitish Kumar. However, she had not taken the name of any leader in her post.
Another leader Bhai Virendra, the MLA from Maner in Patna, said in his statement a week ago that Nitish Kumar was chief minister due to the blessings of Lalu Prasad.