NITR breaks all past records with 1,274 placements

Rourkela: The National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NITR) broke all its past records of placements in 2021-22 season with 325 companies offering 1,274 on-campus opportunities in the ongoing placement drive. Of these, 20 students were offered annual pay packages of Rs 46.08 lakh, the highest so far, while 138 students have received offers of more than Rs 20 lakh per annum.

Expressing happiness, Prof Umesh C Pati, head, career development centre, NIT-Rourkela, said, "The placement statistics this year have been excellent. We managed not only to retain almost all past recruiters, but also got on boarded 100 new recruiters, including Apple, Google and Visa. A significant number of major PSUs, including BPCL, GAIL, EIL and BEL, visited this year. Overall, the placement season is very successful; we achieved the best records so far on almost all parameters."

With an almost 20 per cent rise in the average CTC, the institute has witnessed the package increase from Rs 9.36 lakh per annum in 2021 to Rs 11.20 lakh per annum in 2022. Till date, as many as 403 students (highest so far) have bagged prestigious paid internship offers with an average stipend of around Rs 40,000 and the highest stipend of Rs 1.25 lakh a month from global majors like Microsoft, Tata Steel, Oracle, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Barclays, Disney+Hotstar, Mathworks, SAP Labs and American Express, among others.

The B Tech course of the Computer Science department recorded the highest average CTC of Rs 20.88 lakh per annum with software giants like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Oracle recruiting a high number of students.

The next highest average CTC of Rs 17.27 lakh per annum was recorded by the Electronics and Communication Engineering department, with major semiconductor recruiters like Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Micron, Mediatek, AMD, and Intel among others.

NIT-Rourkela has recorded a significant increase in the number of recruiters registered for the placement drive this season. A total of 325 companies participated in the drive. Amongst the different sectors, software and IT services has emerged as the top recruiter (33.28% of total recruitment), followed by Core Engineering (25%), and Analytics and Consulting (18.72%). The rest of the offers are from diverse sectors, including electronics, finance, education, design, and healthcare.

Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao, director, NIT-Rourkela, said, "The Institute looks forward to an even more successful placement season in the upcoming year."

In the placement drive, the Department of Mining Engineering achieved 100 percent placement with all its students placed at lucrative firms. Along with this, 11 out of 14 B Tech departments, including biotechnology, biomedical, ceramic, chemical, computer science, electrical, Electronics and Communication, electronics and instrumentation, mechanical, mining, metallurgy and materials recorded a placement percentage of more than 90 per cent.

The percentage of students placed from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and Mechanical Engineering are 98 per cent and 97 per cent respectively. Overall, 92.99 per cent of B Tech students have been already placed across all the branches and the ongoing recruitment drive witnessed evident growth in almost all domains including software, analytics and core.

Amongst the post-graduate disciplines, Electrical department recorded the highest placement percentage of 87.50 per cent, followed by Computer Science and Engineering with 84.48 per cent and electronics and communication with 81.43 per cent. A total of 375 post-graduate students have been placed with an average CTC of Rs 9.04 lakh in this year's placement drive.