No cap on number of devotees for Char Dham

Garhwal: Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said that the administration’s preparations for the Char Dham Yatra are almost complete. He added that there will be no cap on the number of devotees who can participate in the pilgrimage.

The official said that traffic arrangements, pure drinking water, and parking are the main focus of the preparations.

“Our preparations are almost done. There is a special focus on 3-4 things: traffic arrangements, pure drinking water, and parking. This time, the Yatra route has been divided into sectors of 10 km each. Our officials will travel this 10 km on two-wheelers with walkie-talkies. After the sector, it has been further converted into zones and super zones,” Mr Pandey told ANI.

“Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given very clear directions that the pilgrims should not face any kind of inconvenience. Registration is ongoing; around 13.5 lakh people have registered online so far.

This time, there is no cap on the number of pilgrims undertaking the Yatra,” he added.

The official also talked about the administration’s efforts to make the Yatra ‘green’ and ensure cleanliness throughout the pilgrimage.

“PM Modi has given a tagline of ‘Green Yatra’ for this Yatra, so it is being appealed to the pilgrims and field officers have been clearly told that he Dhams have a religious value and their holiness has to be kept intact but it should also be our effort to ensure that there is no garbage on the route and deter the usage of something that is harmful to the environment. People are being motivated towards this, and an alternate is also being made available,” Pandey said.

He said that soon after the conclusion of the Yatra, the Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare for this year’s.