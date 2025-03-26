No conclusion at Dhankhar meet

New Delhi: No conclusion was reached in a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday on judicial accountability in the wake of allegations of recovery of cash from the residence of a high court judge, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said. Talking to the media in the Parliament complex after the meeting, she also said that the House may discuss the issue next week. “No conclusion was reached in the meeting today. The Chairperson will now discuss it individually with floor leaders and reach a conclusion... It may be discussed in the House in the coming week,” Chaturvedi said. According to a source, Trinamool Congress MPs demanded the issue to be discussed on the floor of the House, and not in the “antechamber”.

“Why are issues not being discussed on the floor of Parliament? There is a system to list and discuss issues. An MP either gives notice or brings a resolution,” a TMC leader said. “AITC has given a notice for discussion on the important issue of duplicate EPIC cards, among other issues, which is awaiting to be listed for the last 10 days. We are patient, but this government is disrespecting Parliament. All these issues must be discussed on the floor of the House. Nowhere else,” the TMC leader said. BJP MP Kiran Choudhary meanwhile called it a “good initiative” taken by the Chairman.