Live
- Tragic Incidents At IIT Kanpur: Third Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room within A Month
- Raminfo Board Approves Preferential Issuance to Raise Up to ₹62 Crores: Chalks Out Aggressive Growth Plans
- Tragic Suicide Incident Delays Karaikal Express: Kerala Man Found Hanging In Baiyappanahalli Compartment
- Shakambhari Navratri 2024: When is it beginning and how do we celebrate; Know rituals, shubh muhurat and significance
- Daily Forex Rates (18-01-2024)
- AICC issues show cause notice to spokesperson Alok Sharma for remarks on Kamal Nath
- National Half-Day Declared: Central Government Offices Close For Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony
- Anganwadi workers conducts massive rally at Gudem Junction
- Dense fog, cold day conditions to continue for two more days in north India: IMD
- Penguin Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance
Just In
No online sale of Ram temple prasad authorised, says Trust
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Thursday denied setting up any online platform to help devotees get the ‘prasad’ offered to the deity in Ayodhya.
Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Truston Thursday denied setting up any online platform to help devotees get the ‘prasad’ offered to the deity in Ayodhya.
A member of the trust said, “No vendor or agency has been appointed by the trust to distribute the prasad online.”
The statement comes amid reports of some online platforms claiming to provide the prasad to devotees after the ‘Prana Pratishtha (consecration)’ ceremony on January 22.
Anil Paranjape, a resident of Mumbai, who got in touch with the Ram temple trust office on Wednesday, said that some online platforms were offering the prasad. “But I was not sure and hence I visited the trust office to procure the prasad in bulk,” he said.
The staff deputed in the camp office of the trust near the Ram temple handed over 10 packets of the ‘elaichi dana’ to Paranjape with instructions to mix it with other prasad for further distribution.
Unlike other temples and religious shrines where prasad is offered by the devotees, in Ayodhya carrying prasad beyond the security checkpoints has not been permitted due to security reasons.
The incharge of the temple trust camp office, Prakash Gupta said, “The Ram temple trust is a non-profit organisation. Prasad is only offered within the existing Ram temple to the devotees. No online service has been initiated so far. The prasad is offered free of cost to the devotees and no money is charged. People need to be cautious about online platforms and services as the trust has not authorised anybody yet.”