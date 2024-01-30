No relief from bad air quality, AQI at 'severe' levels at several stations in Delhi

New Delhi: There seems no relief from bad air quality in Delhi as the Air Quality Index (AQI), on Tuesday evening, plummeted to severe levels at several monitoring stations across the city.

However, experts suggest that with two Western Disturbances in quick succession, the air quality is likely to improve in the coming days.

On Tuesday, the air quality at Anand Vihar plummeted in the "severe" category with PM2.5 at 458 and PM10 at 459 while NPO2 reached at 155 or "moderate", as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded PM2.5 at 432 and PM10 at 415, in the "severe" category.

At IGI Airport station, the PM 2.5 was at 408, or "severe" while PM 10 was at 386, in the "very poor" category and CO was at 109 or "moderate".

The AQI at Jahangirpuri was also in "severe" levels with PM2 10 reaching 408 and PM 2.5 at 399, or "very poor". The CO was recorded at 100 or "satisfactory".

The PM2.5 at Punjabi Bagh also reached 446, in the "severe" category while PM10 was at 417 and CO was at 126 or "moderate".

The PM2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 496 and PM10 at 486 -- both in the "severe" category. The NO2 was at 119 and CO was at 117, in the "moderate" levels.

The air quality at Mandir Marg station was also in "severe" category with PM 2.5 at 411 and PM 10 at 352 or "very poor".

At Mundka, the AQI remained in the "severe" category with PM2.5 at 405 and PM10 at 294 or "poor".

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".