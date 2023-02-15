Nod for tree transplantation for Central Vista

New Delhi: The Delhi government has granted approval to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to transplant 173 trees from the site of the proposed executive enclave under the Central Vista redevelopment project, the city government said in a statement on Tuesday."The nation is now set to get a new PMO soon in the capital.

Sometime back, the CPWD had sought permission for transplantation of some trees at the project site from Delhi government. CM Arvind Kejriwal took up the matter on priority given its importance, and his timely intervention in the matter has helped expedite the project," the Delhi government said in a statement.

A Delhi government official said the approval was granted on the condition that the agency concerned will take up plantation of ten times the number of trees being transplanted to maintain the ecological balance of the national capital.

The executive enclave, which is proposed to come up near the South Block, will include the Prime Minister's Office, India House, Cabinet Secretariat and National Security Council Secretariat.